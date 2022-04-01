UPDATE: Harmer and Co cash in as Proteas tail wags against Bangladesh

Ken Borland

Simon Harmer enjoyed a dream session on his return to the international arena for the first time in six-and-a-half years as he dug in with valuable runs in the lower-order and then winkled out a Bangladesh opener just before tea on the second day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday.

Thanks to Harmer’s determined 38 not out, and the support of Lizaad Williams (12) and Duanne Olivier (12), South Africa were able to post a most tidy first-innings score of 367. Having been 298/8, it was a most pleasing wag of the lower-order for the home side.

Bangladesh then had 40 minutes of batting to negotiate before the tea break and they reached the last over before the break on 25/0, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (16*) and Shadman Islam having weathered the new-ball bursts of Williams and Olivier quite comfortably.

But Harmer broke through with his ninth delivery, which was quicker and flatter but still well pitched up. Shadman was beaten by the flight and went back, the quicker ball whizzing into his stumps to bowl him for 9.

The morning was dominated by an improved Bangladesh bowling attack which gained much more assistance out of the Kingsmead pitch, but Temba Bavuma typically did not hide away from a tough battle, even though he once again fell frustratingly close to a second Test century.

Bavuma scored a marvellous 93 in the testing conditions, lifting the Proteas to 314/8 at lunch.

But the vice-captain fell in the 90s for the second time in his career when he was bowled by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (40-8-94-3). Playing in his landmark 50th Test, Bavuma received a short delivery from Mehidy and went back to cut, but the newish (less than 20 overs old) ball inexplicably turned extremely sharply, cramping the batsman, coming off his pad and ricocheting on to the stumps.

Keshav Maharaj was then bowled for 19 by Ebadot Hossain (29-10-86-2), who nipped a fine delivery through his gate, in the next over. Bavuma and Maharaj had done the bulk of the scoring for South Africa on the second morning as they added 53 for the eighth wicket.

The home side had begun the day on 233/4 after 76.5 overs and the third over with the second new ball saw Bangladesh break through.

Khaled Ahmed (25-3-92-4) seamed the ball back into Kyle Verreynne (28), who was trapped lbw in the crease as he did not play with much foot movement. Khaled’s next delivery was a lifting ball outside off stump, which Wiaan Mulder (0) sparred at, sending an edge to gully which was brilliantly caught by a diving Mahmudul Hasan Joy.