‘I feel vindicated’: Another confidence boost for Simon Harmer

Ken Borland

Simon Harmer’s four wickets, as well as his valuable runs, on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Friday certainly loans credibility to his long-term future with the Proteas side, but it also answered a few of his own questions about whether he was still good enough for international cricket.

After six-and-a-half years and a record 55 Tests missed between appearances for the Proteas, Harmer took all four Bangladesh wickets to fall, for just 42 runs in 20 overs, as the tourists closed on 98/4 in reply to South Africa’s tidy first-innings total of 367.

That the Proteas reached that score after they had been reduced to 298/8 was thanks to Harmer’s determined 38 not out, as he shared important late partnerships with Lizaad Williams and Duanne Olivier.

“Bowling puts bread on my table, but I have worked hard on my batting this season because it hasn’t really gone to plan at domestic level,” Harmer said after play on Friday.

“Taking wickets is my currency though – winning games and trophies – and I have a feeling of vindication today. Although I’ve done it for Essex and now for the Titans, you do still ask yourself: ‘Am I good enough for international cricket?’

“To take four wickets certainly answers a few of my own questions and it was a very good day, which I could not really have scripted better. For us to be in this position going into day three is very good.”

Harmer and fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj, who was wicketless but bowled well, sent down 39 of the 49 overs Bangladesh faced before stumps, and with the Proteas expecting the pitch to turn more and more, they are likely to play the key roles in the South African attack.

Harmer said his time at Essex – where he took 491 first-class wickets between his last two Test appearances – has given him the confidence that his off-spin can be match-winning fare.

“Essex gave me the platform to find myself again. I had been dropped by the Proteas and SA A, and I did not know if I would get a franchise contract, so I had a lot of self-doubt,” said the 33-year-old player.

“But I rediscovered what made me successful, how to be a match-winner and be more comfortable with that role.

“I now know that I can do it as an orthodox spinner. I have that level of confidence.”