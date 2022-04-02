UPDATE: Bangladesh fight back on day three of first Test against SA

AFP

Mahmudul Hasan Joy made the highest score by a Bangladesh batsman against South Africa as he and Liton Das shared an unbeaten 82-run partnership on the third day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Bangladesh were 183 for five wickets at lunch in reply to South Africa’s first innings total of 367.

Opening batsman Mahmudul was on 80 not out – three runs more than the previous best for Bangladesh against South Africa, 77 by Mominul Haque in Potchefstroom in 2017/18.

Liton made 41 not out.

Bangladesh added only three runs to their overnight 98 for four before nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed was caught at gully for one off Lizaad Williams – the first Test wicket for new cap Williams.

Liton survived a straightforward slip chance to Dean Elgar at first slip off Williams when he had 16 and a difficult chance to Wiaan Mulder at leg slip off Simon Harmer when he had 39.