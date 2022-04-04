Three Proteas players named in Women’s Cricket World Cup team

Sports Reporter

Three South African Proteas women’s players have been named in the ICC’s World Cup team of the tournament.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail were named in the dream team.

South Africa were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual runners-up, England. Australia, who produced four players in the team of the tournament, won the final on Sunday.

Wolvaardt was a star of the Proteas team, scoring 433 runs at 54, while Kapp picked up 12 wickets at 26 apiece and scored 203 runs at 40.

Ismail picked up 14 wickets at an average of 17.5.

For the full team click here.