New Proteas call-up Tristan Stubbs: Five things to know

Ross Roche

Warriors breakout batting star Tristan Stubbs received his maiden call up to the Proteas for their T20 international tour of India next month, where they will face the hosts in five T20Is.

It is a brilliant opportunity for the 21-year-old to stake a claim in the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Here are five things to know about the newest Proteas addition.

Born in Johannesburg, bred in the Eastern Cape

Tristan Stubbs was born in Johannesburg but moved to Knysna at the age of eight where he attended Knysna Primary School and represented South Western Districts at U11 and U13 levels. He then moved on to Grey High School in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), where he matriculated from at the end of 2018, while representing EP through the rest of their age group levels.

Was named in the SA Schools team in 2018

At the 2018 Khaya Majola week, Stubbs captained the Eastern Province team and was their top performer, scoring a hatful of runs, including a century in their opening match against Boland. His impressive form at the national schools week saw him become the only EP player named in the SA Schools team that year.

Reinvented his game after school

Stubbs completely reinvented his game after joining EP and the Warriors straight after school. He was considered a longer form batter due to his slow run rate in his school days where he used to carefully compile his innings. He made his senior debut for EP in January 2020 and Warriors debut a season later and has changed into a short format star as indicated by his Proteas call-up.

Starred in the 2022 CSA T20 competition

Stubbs was the breakout star of this season’s CSA T20 competition, putting in some incredible performances for the Warriors. Despite his side not making the competition play-offs he still ended as the second highest run scorer with 293 runs from seven matches at a brilliant average of 48.83 and incredible strike rate of 183.12. He also hit a career best unbeaten 80 off just 31 balls and smashed a tournament high 23 sixes.

Rewarded with SA A and IPL call-ups

Stubbs’ performances in the CSA T20 challenge ensured that the Proteas took notice, with him named in the SA A team to tour Zimbabwe. He played in two matches scoring an unbeaten 39 and unbeaten 17 in easy wins, before he was whisked off to the IPL. He was called up by the Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement for Tymal Mills and although his debut didn’t go to plan, falling for a duck, he will hope to get another chance in one of their final few games.