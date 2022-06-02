Mondli Khumalo’s family sent to UK to support recovering cricketer

Wesley Botton

Politicians and administrators have reached out to the family of 20-year-old cricketer Mondli Khumalo after the UK-based cricketer was assaulted last week.

Khumalo, who plays for the North Petherton Cricket Club, was in a critical but stable condition after undergoing three surgeries at Southmead Hospital, in Bristol.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa said on Thursday that passports for Khumalo’s family had been fast-tracked in order to get them to England for support.

“The assistance of the South African High Commissioner’s office and that of Mondli’s manager was enlisted and the family members will be on their way to the United Kingdom soon,” the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said in a statement.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), meanwhile, said it had been “working hard behind the scenes” to support Khumalo’s family.

“CSA is deeply saddened by the unfortunate assault inflicted on Mondli, who has been a shining star in the CSA U-19 setup,” said CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki.

“We share in the Khumalo family’s pain and anguish and have consequently dedicated senior officials to offer whatever support that might be required by the Khumalo family.

“So far collaboration with KZN Cricket Inland and various stakeholders has yielded positive results, which will hopefully lighten the Khumalo family’s challenges at this difficult time,”

“We are encouraged that Mondli is now stable, following emergency surgery.”

Khumalo, a former national U-19 player, was allegedly attacked after a cricket match for North Petherton Cricket Club at Heathfield Park.

He was put into an induced coma after the assault outside a pub in Bridgwater in the early hours of Sunday morning.

An arrest of a 27-year-old male was made in connection with the attack, but he was released and the case was still under investigation.

“The board of Cricket South Africa unreservedly condemns the brutal assault on Mondli,” said CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo.

“We are, however, encouraged by the quick action of the UK authorities in apprehending the suspect who committed this ghastly act.”

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who was born and raised in South Africa, had started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Khumalo and his family.