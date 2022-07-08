Proteas star Lizelle Lee announces shock retirement

Sports Reporter

Proteas batter Lizelle Lee sprung a surprise on Friday, announcing her retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

This news comes ahead of the Proteas Women’s three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England, which gets underway on Monday.

“From a very young age, I have lived cricket and wanted to represent my country at the highest level. Over the past eight years I was able to live that dream and I feel I have given everything I could to the Proteas,” Lee said.

“I feel that I am ready for the next phase in my career and will continue to play domestic T20 cricket around the world.”

Lizelle Lee in action for the Proteas during a T20 match against Pakistan. Picture: Gallo Images

The 30-year-old made her international debut for South Africa in 2013 during the inbound tour against Bangladesh.

In the 50-over game, the opening batter went on to amass 3 315 runs in 100 matches, including 23 half-centuries and three centuries with a career-best score of 132 not out against India in Lucknow in March last year.

In the T20 format, Lee played 82 games in the green and gold, recording 1 896 runs, while notching up 13 fifties and one hundred against Thailand in 2020, which made her only the second South African woman to reach triple figures in T20Is.

The Senwes Dragons star leaves the international stage in first place on the run-scorer’s list in T20I cricket for South Africa, while she lies second to the recently retired Mignon du Preez in the One-Day format.

“It has been an incredible journey and it would not have been possible without everyone who has supported me during my international career,” Lee said.

“I want to thank my family, especially my wife Tanja for all the sacrifices they have made for me to live out my dream to represent my country.”