CSA hosts spin, batting camp for next generation cricketers

Sports Reporter

Twenty three of South Africa’s most promising batters and spin bowlers are currently participating in a coaching camp in Durban.

Hosted by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and led by Neil McKenzie, Shukri Conrad, Malibongwe Maketa, Paul Adams and Mthandeki Tshabalala, the camp runs until Thursday.

There are also several experienced senior players involved, as well as players from the U-19 ranks.

“The camp will be a wonderful opportunity for our identified young cricketers to enhance their batting and spin bowling skills,” said CSA High Performance Manager, Vincent Barnes.

“We have called up our experienced spinners to make for a well-balanced team. I believe that this camp will prove highly beneficial to everyone involved.”

Maketa added: “One of the negative effects of Covid-19 was that for the past three years, our teams could not travel to the India where spin is more favourable. Seeing that we play so much cricket in the subcontinent, it is very crucial that we expose our spinners to the subcontinent conditions.

“It was important for us not to get left behind with our spin play, hence we’ve come to Durban. We have ensured that we tailormade the wickets to suit spin and challenge our players.

“Experienced coaches will be assisting them in not only technically playing spin, but also having the strategy to deal with a spinning ball.”

SPIN-BATTING CAMP 2022:

BATTERS: Mihlali Mpongwana, Andile Simelane, Valentine Kitime, Sinethemba Qeshile, Patrick Kruger, Jonathan Bird, Raynard van Tonder, Joshua Richards, Jordan Hermann, Jiveshan Pillay, Ruan De Swart, Levert Manje

SPINNERS: Bryce Parsons, Tumelo Tlhokwe, Tshepo Ntuli, Odirile Modimokoane, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Raubenheimer, Caleb Seleka, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Bjorn Fortuin, Kurt Mannikam

COACHES: Neil McKenzie, Shukri Conrad, Malibongwe Maketa, Paul Adams, Mthandeki Tshabalala.