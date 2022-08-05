Poor start gives birth to big middle-order response; one of Parnell’s best days

Ken Borland

A poor start to the South African innings gave birth to a furious response from the middle-order as they posted a matchwinning 182/6 after being sent in to bat and Wayne Parnell then enjoyed one of his best days as they beat Ireland by 44 runs in the second T20 on Friday night.

Parnell, getting swing and bowling good variations from a full length, took a brilliant, career-best 5/30 to lead an impressive Proteas bowling display that bowled Ireland out for 138.

On a pitch that had the bowlers celebrating more assistance than usual in a T20, South Africa struggled to 58/2 after 11 overs. Quinton de Kock (7 off 10 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (4 off 14) again struggled, but opener Reeza Hendricks continued his hot form with a determined 42 off 40 balls.

Also read: T20 World Cup squad – Big selection headache awaiting Boucher

Aiden Markram came in and provided some much-needed impetus as he slammed 25 runs off spinner Andy McBrine in the 12th over, but both he, for 27 off 10 balls, and Hendricks were dismissed in the next over, bowled by leg-spinner Gareth Delany (4-0-24-2).

South Africa were 93/4 off 14 overs, but thanks to Heinrich Klaasen (39 off 16 balls) and David Miller (32 not out off 20), they were given a crucial late boost. Dwaine Pretorius also chipped in with 17 off seven balls.

Left-arm paceman Josh Little was the best of the Irish bowlers with 1/20 off four overs.

2-in-2 to rock Ireland

South Africa’s left-armer, Parnell, then struck twice in successive balls in his first over to rock Ireland’s chase from the start. Paul Stirling (28) and Harry Tector (34) lifted Ireland to 40/2 inside the sixth over, but Lungi Ngidi (3-0-14-1) removed Stirling and Parnell returned to get Tector out.

Pretorius (3.5-0-33-3) then also took two wickets in two balls to all but seal victory.

Second-last man Barry McCarthy walloped 32 off 19 balls at the death to take Ireland over 100 and restore some dignity.

Also read: Hendricks has a blast banding with Markram, spinners hustle as SA win