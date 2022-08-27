Proteas show some of their beloved fight, but Stokes magic wins out

Ken Borland

The Proteas showed some of their beloved fighting spirit, but the golden arm of Ben Stokes and the brilliance of James Anderson could not be denied forever as England bowled South Africa out for 179 on Saturday to win the second Test by an innings and 85 runs.

Resuming on 23 without loss and still 241 runs behind, the Proteas were rocked by three wickets in the first hour, slumping to 54/3.

Also read: Proteas lose plot in the afternoon & are in desperate trouble

Proteas captain Dean Elgar (11) was bowled by a beautiful delivery from Anderson in his second over of the day, the left-hander having his off-stump knocked over by a ball that was angled into him from around the wicket and then nipped away.

Five overs later, Sarel Erwee (25) was undone by Ollie Robinson’s nagging line just outside off-stump, trying to leave the ball but pulling the bat away too late, and providing a catch to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who scooped up a good, low chance.

Aiden Markram was saved from being bowled for a duck by Stuart Broad due to the paceman bowling a no-ball picked up by the TV umpire. But the embattled batsman only added six more runs before he was caught at second slip off the same bowler, edging a booming, millionaire’s drive on the up.

Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen, batting with a fractured left index finger, resisted through to lunch and then halted England’s charge for the whole second session.

Stokes had produced a probing spell just before tea, when he troubled Van der Dussen outside off stump and was unfortunate not to have him caught behind the wicket. The England captain finally broke the defiant 87-run fourth-wicket partnership, that spanned almost three hours, dismissing both set batsmen in successive overs.

Van der Dussen was caught behind in the first over after tea, reaching for an away-swinger, but his 41 off 132 balls was a courageous effort that saved some face for his team.

Petersen played one of his most determined Test innings, showing he was mentally and technically up for the fight, as he scored 42 in four hours, off 159 balls. He fell though to the ball of the day, Stokes getting a delivery to rear from back-of-a-length, while it was moving away as well; Petersen actually did well to get an edge.

Daughter of Stokes’ success

What happened next with the second new ball was the daughter of Stokes’ success and phenomenal effort.

With the door open to the tail, Anderson, who took 3/30 in 15 overs to finish with 6/62 in the match, and Ollie Robinson (15.1-3-43-4) tore through as the last five wickets fell for seven runs in 31 balls.

With the series tied at 1-1, an intriguing decider is set up in the third and final Test starting at The Oval on September 8.

South Africa will have to make at least one change, with Van der Dussen’s departure due to his fractured finger being confirmed. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder, enjoying a stellar season with Leicestershire, has been called into the squad.

Also read: Stokes insists England can recover from Proteas thrashing