A sad day for the golfing world as Gary Player’s wife passes away

Golfing legend Gary Player’s wife passed away on Wednesday morning after losing her battle with cancer.

According to reports, Vivienne Player was receiving treatment in Santa Barbara, California, for pancreatic cancer.

GolfRSA shared their condolences with the Player family on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that we learned that one of golf’s biggest patrons, Vivienne Player, lost her long and brave battle with cancer. Our sincere condolences goes out to her husband Gary, their children and grandchildren, family and friends.”

The couple celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in January.

“Today is our 64th wedding anniversary. Vivienne has been my rock and helped me achieve success beyond my wildest dreams. It’s been a difficult year seeing her battle cancer but it’s made me realise what a special life we’ve shared. A wife like no other. I love you, Viv,” Player tweeted to celebrated the memorable occasion.

