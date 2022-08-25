Captain’s Ransom is South Africa’s champion racehorse

Mike Moon

Super filly Captain’s Ransom has been named the 2022 Equus Horse of the Year, the highest honour in South African racing.

The Justin Snaith-trained four-year-old, owned by Suzette Viljoen and bred by Moutonshoek, won six out of seven starts in the 2021/22 season, including four Grade 1 races.

Captain’s Ransom just edged out stablemate Jet Dark for the trophy. The latter won both the Queen’s Plate and the Gold Challenge for a second time in the course of the season that concluded on 31 July.

The Snaith horses both took away three awards from a gala ceremony at Emperors Palace on Wednesday night. On top of the top prize, Captain’s Ransom was also Champion Sprinter and Champion Older Female, while Jet Dark scooped Champion Miler, Champion Middle Distance Horse and Champion Older Male.

Jet Dark actually headed Captain’s Ransom in the points classification segment of the contest, but the filly clinched it through the judges’ and public votes elements.

The Equus Champions:

Champion Two-year-old Colt (Distance Immaterial)

Winner: Cousin Casey

Other nominee/s:

Thunderstuck

Champion Two-year-old Filly (Distance Immaterial)

Winner: Canadian Summer

Ameena

Sweet Pepper

Champion Three-year-old Colt (Distance Immaterial)

Winner: Safe Passage

Aragosta

Pomp and Power

Champion Three-year-old Filly (Distance Immaterial)

Winner: Rain in Holland

Big Burn

Chansonette

Champion Older Colt/Gelding (Distance Immaterial)

Winner: Jet Dark

Astrix

Kommetdieding

MK’s Pride

Champion Older Filly/Mare (Distance Immaterial)

Winner: Captain’s Ransom

Princess Calla

Sparkling Water

Champion Sprinter (1000-1200 Metres, Age/gender Immaterial)

Winner: Captain’s Ransom

Alesian Chief

Big Burn

Bohica

Master Archie

Champion Miler (1400-1600 Metres, Age/gender Immaterial)

Winner: Jet Dark

Al Muthana (Aus)

MK’s Pride

Champion Middle Distance Horse (1800-2200 Metres, Age/gender Immaterial)

Winner: Jet Dark

Astrix

Kommetdieding

Sparkling Water

Champion Stayer (2400 Metres upwards, Age/gender Immaterial)

Winner: Sparkling Water

Black Thorn

Nebraas

Shangani

Champion Broodmare: Gay Fortuna

Champion Stallion: Silvano

Champion Breeder: Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein

Outstanding Stallion: Vercingetorix

Outstanding Breeder: Drakenstein Stud (Nom: Mrs GA Rupert)

Champion Apprentice Jockey: Rachel Venniker

Champion Jockey: Warren Kennedy

Champion Trainer: Paul Peter

Champion Owner: Drakenstein Stud (Nom: Mrs GA Rupert)

2022 Horse of the Year:

Winner – Captain’s Ransom

Special Award to the Groom of the Horse of the year:

Isaac Mwelasa

Media Awards

Print Robyn Louw – Underdogs who now rule the Sport of Kings

Broadcast Warren Lenferna – In the box seat with Greg Bortz

Still Photography Candiese Lenferna – Captain’s Ransom enjoying the Waves