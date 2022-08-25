Captain’s Ransom is South Africa’s champion racehorse

Super filly Captain’s Ransom has been named the 2022 Equus Horse of the Year, the highest honour in South African racing.
The Justin Snaith-trained four-year-old, owned by Suzette Viljoen and bred by Moutonshoek, won six out of seven starts in the 2021/22 season, including four Grade 1 races.
Captain’s Ransom just edged out stablemate Jet Dark for the trophy. The latter won both the Queen’s Plate and the Gold Challenge for a second time in the course of the season that concluded on 31 July.
The Snaith horses both took away three awards from a gala ceremony at Emperors Palace on Wednesday night. On top of the top prize, Captain’s Ransom was also Champion Sprinter and Champion Older Female, while Jet Dark scooped Champion Miler, Champion Middle Distance Horse and Champion Older Male.
Jet Dark actually headed Captain’s Ransom in the points classification segment of the contest, but the filly clinched it through the judges’ and public votes elements.
The Equus Champions:
Champion Two-year-old Colt (Distance Immaterial)
Winner: Cousin Casey
Other nominee/s:
Thunderstuck
Champion Two-year-old Filly (Distance Immaterial)
Winner: Canadian Summer
Ameena
Sweet Pepper
Champion Three-year-old Colt (Distance Immaterial)
Winner: Safe Passage
Aragosta
Pomp and Power
Champion Three-year-old Filly (Distance Immaterial)
Winner: Rain in Holland
Big Burn
Chansonette
Champion Older Colt/Gelding (Distance Immaterial)
Winner: Jet Dark
Astrix
Kommetdieding
MK’s Pride
Champion Older Filly/Mare (Distance Immaterial)
Winner: Captain’s Ransom
Princess Calla
Sparkling Water
Champion Sprinter (1000-1200 Metres, Age/gender Immaterial)
Winner: Captain’s Ransom
Alesian Chief
Big Burn
Bohica
Master Archie
Champion Miler (1400-1600 Metres, Age/gender Immaterial)
Winner: Jet Dark
Al Muthana (Aus)
MK’s Pride
Champion Middle Distance Horse (1800-2200 Metres, Age/gender Immaterial)
Winner: Jet Dark
Astrix
Kommetdieding
Sparkling Water
Champion Stayer (2400 Metres upwards, Age/gender Immaterial)
Winner: Sparkling Water
Black Thorn
Nebraas
Shangani
Champion Broodmare: Gay Fortuna
Champion Stallion: Silvano
Champion Breeder: Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein
Outstanding Stallion: Vercingetorix
Outstanding Breeder: Drakenstein Stud (Nom: Mrs GA Rupert)
Champion Apprentice Jockey: Rachel Venniker
Champion Jockey: Warren Kennedy
Champion Trainer: Paul Peter
Champion Owner: Drakenstein Stud (Nom: Mrs GA Rupert)
2022 Horse of the Year:
Winner – Captain’s Ransom
Special Award to the Groom of the Horse of the year:
Isaac Mwelasa
Media Awards
Print Robyn Louw – Underdogs who now rule the Sport of Kings
Broadcast Warren Lenferna – In the box seat with Greg Bortz
Still Photography Candiese Lenferna – Captain’s Ransom enjoying the Waves