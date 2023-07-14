LISTEN: All Blacks Test week with World Cup winning Bok Kobus Wiese

By Trevor Cramer

All eyes will be focused on the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday morning SA-time when one of the great rugby rivalries on the planet … if not the greatest … resumes.

It’s the All Blacks up against the Springboks in week two of the abbreviated 2023 Rugby Championship.

Effectively the winner of this week’s Test will have one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy but importantly another step for both teams on the road towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France in September-October.

Talking Point host Trevor Cramer is joined in studio on the weekly podcast in the build-up to this massive All Blacks-Springbok showdown by Citizen senior rugby writer Ross Roche and on the Talking Point hotline by World Cup-winning Springbok, rugby analyst, commentator, TV presenter and businessman Kobus Wiese.

Listen, as the knowledgeable panel look at the make-up of the Bok match-day 23 this week, vastly different from last week’s rout over Australia, the depth in the various positions, some key match-ups that grab their attention, elements likely to sway the match and potential red flags for the Boks…

Wiese also shares his personal thoughts about the aura surrounding arguably the Test of all Tests…and what it means to a player to face up to that Haka and play against the All Blacks…

Plus…of course, listen out for this week’s recipients of Trevor and Ross’s Flop and Gold Star of the Week awards.