LISTEN: On ‘Talking Point’ — SA’s batting woes and Currie Cup rugby

It’s been another busy week on the cricket front with the Proteas in action in the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers, while the 2023 edition of the Currie Cup gets underway this weekend.

These are the major talking points on this week’s edition of The Citizen’s latest sports podcast.

Aiden Markram has also been in the news, not only because of his great form with the bat for the Proteas — he should really have had a second successive century — but for being named new South Africa T20 captain earlier in the week.

Markram has taken over from Temba Bavuma, who will continue to lead the ODI team and the Test side.

In this week’s chat Head of Sport at The Citizen, Jacques van der Westhuyzen, and senior writer Ross Roche also discuss the makeup of the Proteas ODI and T20 teams for the series’ against the West Indies.

Currie Cup

Also, does the Currie Cup, one of the oldest provincial rugby competitions in the world, still have a place in South African rugby?

This year’s edition gets underway on Friday with the Griquas hosting the Cheetahs, in what is central South Africa’s big derby. There are also two matches on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The newcomers to the Premier Division this year are the Griffons from Welkom, the winners of the First Division last year. How will they go?

The panel also pick their weekly Gold Star winners and name their Flops of the Week.