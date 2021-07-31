Tatjana Schoenmaker unaware of sensation she’s causing at home

'I’m sure all the messages were good, but I only had so many days to focus on my racing and I have the rest of the year to reply to everyone and say thanks,' she says.
(From R) Silver medallist USA's Lilly King, gold medallist South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker and bronze medallist USA's Annie Lazor pose for photographers after the final of the women's 200m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)