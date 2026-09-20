OPINION: Fast and consistent, Sinesipho Dambile has emerged as a global star

Dambile achieved podium places at seven Diamond League meetings this season, and he dipped under 20 seconds on eight occasions.

While other athletes performed well in stages during the 2026 season, which came to a close last week, there is no doubt about the individual who stood out as South Africa’s best track and field athlete this year: Sinesipho Dambile.

Having shown real potential as a junior athlete, Dambile earned two medals at the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, and the following year he won the national senior 200m title at the age of 20.

He struggled to make the step up at senior level over the next few seasons after battling with injuries, but Dambile made an impressive comeback last year, reclaiming the SA title and dipping under 20 seconds for the first time over his specialist half-lap distance.

This season, however, Dambile showed for the first time that he could not only compete against the best 200m runners on the global circuit, but he could beat them.

After retaining his national crown, he went on to compete in seven Diamond League races on the top-flight international circuit, finishing among the top three on all seven occasions.

In addition, he won gold at the Commonwealth Games, and though he showed some signs of fatigue in his last race of the year, he finished fourth at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest last week, achieving the best result of the six South Africans who took part at the inaugural showpiece.

Quick times

Most impressive, perhaps, was how fast he ran this year, lowering his personal best to 19.74 seconds to win the Diamond League race in Doha and narrowly missing the SA record of 19.69 held by his former training partner Clarence Munyai (a mark that has always had a question mark hanging over it, as it was the only time in his career that Munyai broke the 20-second barrier).

Dambile dipped under 20 seconds on eight occasions this year, showing the sort of consistency at the highest level that has previously been produced by the likes of local sprint legends Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine at the peak of their careers.

South Africa will hope a number of other SA athletes will continue making progress in the build-up to the 2027 World Championships and the 2028 Olympics, and that the national relay squads will remain competitive, but if we look back on the 2026 campaign, Dambile was the standout performer.

He delivered throughout the year and was hands down the nation’s best track and field athlete this season.

And if he can take another step forward next year, the world’s fastest 200m runners could be snapping at his heels.