It is important that technical officials understand why rules exist before they punish amateur athletes.

There is a rule that exists in road running which prevents athletes from physically helping each other to the finish line.

It’s an important rule. It stops athletes from gaining an unfair advantage over others. But it’s very rare to see it being enforced.

Watch any ultra-marathon and you will see runners being assisted, or even carried, across the line.

The rule is generally only enforced, however, when it matters. And that’s when it affects prizes. So you’ll only really see technical officials enforcing it when elite athletes finish among the prize money places.

Rules are required in every sport, but it’s also important that the people disqualifying individuals for breaking them understand why those rules exist in the first place.

If a social runner is a few hundred metres from the finish line in a 100km race, and some of the people around them are willing to give them a hand, there’s no reason to take that person’s medal away.

If an athlete is assisted and takes prize money from someone who wasn’t helped, that’s an issue.

Stop punishing social runners

A technical official in Limpopo has gone viral in recent weeks because he’s disqualifying road runners for wearing caps with logos.

And this is against the rules. Logos of brands are permitted only on certain areas of specific clothing.

But in the same way that amateur athletes generally don’t get punished for receiving assistance from other runners, having company logos on head garments is equally irrelevant.

This only really becomes an issue when elite athletes are shown for an extended period on a TV broadcast, or in images taken by the media, because other brands have paid to support races as sponsors.

When a back-of-the-pack social runner wears a cap with a brand’s logo, it doesn’t really affect anyone. Nobody is likely to use videos or images of that individual in mainstream media coverage.

The problem is not the rule. It’s understanding when that rule should be applied, and in that sense, the technical official in question seems to be unnecessarily strict.

He has since been provisionally sidelined from races while Athletics South Africa investigates the issue, but I imagine he won’t be stripped of his duties for enforcing rules.

Perhaps the concern here is the wording of the rules, and maybe it’s necessary to clarify when and why they need to be applied.

Seeing a woman threatened with disqualification after battling through a marathon in over four hours because she wore a cap in blazing heat is brutal to watch, and this sort of thing needs to stop.

Rules exist for reasons, and social runners protecting themselves while they’re chasing tough personal goals is not one of them.