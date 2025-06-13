Rabada bounces back from doping ban

Kagiso Rabada marked his return to international cricket with a blistering five-wicket haul at Lord’s.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Alex Carey during day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship final on 12 June 2025. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Less than 16 overs is all it took for Kagiso Rabada to retransform himself from villain to hero, showcasing his superb skills and silencing his critics on the global stage.

Rabada was cleared to play again a little more than five weeks ago after being banned from competition for one month, with a recreational drug, cocaine, having been found in his system.

In his first international match since returning to action, the 30-year-old fast bowler was in superb form on Wednesday, spearheading the Proteas bowling attack with a memorable performance on the opening day of the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s in London.

Five wickets and a place in history

Rabada returned 5/51 in the first innings and, though the Proteas were later put on the back foot, the speedster got them off to a great start.

He secured his 17th career five-wicket haul and his second at Lord’s, getting his name on the honours board for the second time.

He joined Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini as the only South Africans to have achieved the feat twice at the historical ground. In the process, he passed Donald in the all-time SA wicket.

He had 332 scalps in the bag at the end of the first innings against the Baggy Greens. Only Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421) and Ntini (390) have taken more Test wickets for the Proteas.

“All I’m doing is trying to improve and win games for South Africa, but to be named in that list of bowlers is special,” Rabada said.

‘Inspired by those who’ve come before’

“As a player, growing up and representing South Africa, I’ve been inspired by those who’ve come before and seen what they’ve done on the big stage.

“As a kid I was inspired to want to do the same thing, so to be in that list of names is something special and long may it continue.”

And while he had done it before, Rabada said his latest five-wicket haul at Lord’s had a special touch, with the Proteas being given the home team’s changing room at the neutral venue.

“It’s pretty cool to have it in the home change-room now,” he said. Rabada, who apologised to his supporters after his drug ban, insisted the criticism he had received had not provided any more fuel to his fire in the WTC final.

A steady mindset fuels Rabada’s comeback

A key member of the SA squad since making his Test debut in 2015, Rabada shrugged off the controversy and shone again.

Having “moved on” from his brief suspension, he said he had put as much effort into the first day’s play as he always did when he put on the Proteas shirt.

“It wasn’t my best moment, as I’ve alluded to, but life moves on.

“Every game I play for South Africa I try to do my best, so I didn’t try to give any more or any less effort than I usually do in any game I play for South Africa. That’s all I tried to do today,” he said.

