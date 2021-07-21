Springbok Autographed Cards – in the palm of your hand

Sponsored / SportsFan

As the Springboks are set to take on the British and Irish Lions this week, rugby fans in South Africa will have an opportunity to engage with players and fans from around the world by collecting autographed, Signature Moves, digital player cards.

Sportsfan, an innovative app, has partnered with the South African Rugby Union (SARU) and MyPlayers (The Rugby Players’ Organisation) to bring rugby gees to South African fans with its digital ‘Signature Moves’ Springbok player trading cards autographed digitally by the players.

‘Signature Moves’ cards are officially licensed, autographed collectable cards of the Springbok heroes and are available via the SportsFan app. All fans that download the app and register will get a ‘starter’ pack which consists of five player cards for free to kick-off their collections and some free coins to get their first cards signed.

“The launch of the SportsFan app will allow fans to collect cards of their favourite players, get them autographed and once signed they can safely trade cards as they build their valuable and timeless card collection,” says Greig Ellerbeck, Operations Lead at SportsFan. “Currently there are two card series available on the app, the current Springbok team as well as the special ‘Legends’ series, celebrating our very own victorious 2009 squad.”

Get Your Signature Moves Springbok cards now – how it works:

Download the app (iStore and Google Playstore)

Create your profile

Check out your free starter pack in your gallery and use your free coins to get your first cards signed

Buy additional cards from the ‘Card Shop’ through the SportsFan in-app currency

Submit the request to get them autographed

Get player stats updated live

Receive your 100% authentic and secured cards

Trade signed cards safely on the SportsFan ‘in-app’ trading platform

The app is available on both Apple and Google Play stores, for more information visit: https://sportsfan.app/

Follow SportsFan on Facebook or Instagram #SignatureMoves.