Vermeulen, Hendrikse boost Bok depth ahead of final Lions showdown

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Not only will the Springboks take plenty of confidence into this week ahead of the series deciding third Test against the British and Irish Lions, they will also potentially be able to select Duane Vermeulen for the crucial last game.

As if winning Saturday’s second Test 27-9 wasn’t a big enough boost for coach Jacques Nienaber and his charges, it now seems the man-of-the-match in the World Cup final, Vermeulen, could be back in the No 8 jersey on Saturday.

Vermeulen has been out of action for several weeks with an ankle injury, something that created a fair bit of concern in the Bok camp, with Nienaber and Co opting for Kwagga Smith (first Test) and Jasper Wiese (second Test) at eighthman.

But with the series on the line, after the Lions won the first Test, Vermeulen’s presence in the Bok team this weekend could be a game-changer.

“Duane will join us on Sunday (yesterday) and will be medically assessed as soon as possible,” said Bok coach Nienaber.

“We will never risk a player who is not 100% fit, but he brings experience to the squad and it will be great to have him with us.”

Unfortunately, it was not all good news for the Boks yesterday. There is still some concern about the well-being of star flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, who left the field in the first half on Saturday with a shoulder injury.

Nienaber said the Boks would know more on Monday.

“Pieter-Steph doesn’t easily leave the field. We’ll give it 48 hours and then make a proper diagnosis,” said the Bok boss after Saturday’s Test.

But while the Boks seem fairly settled now and in their groove, the Lions have the concerns after failing to score a point against the Boks in the second half on Saturday. The momentum is with Nienaber’s men, while Lions boss Warren Gatland may be forced to make changes to his team in an effort to win the series.

“The Lions will bring something new,” said Nienaber about the final game. “But, we’re also not yet at the level we reached in 2019. We’re still building towards it and have a lot of improving to do.”

Hendrikse in at No 9

Meanwhile, Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse has been called into the Bok squad to provide additional cover at No 9.

“Jaden is a talented player, and he has been in SA Rugby’s junior structures from a young age, so we are excited to see what he can do at this level,” said Nienaber.

“We are in the opening stages of a physically demanding season with the Rugby Championship starting next week, so this will serve as a great opportunity to expose him to our structures and at the same time allow us to expand our depth with an eye on the future.”

After the final Test in the Lions series on Saturday, the Springboks will travel from Cape Town to Nelson Mandela Bay for the opening two Tests of the Rugby Championship, against Argentina on 14 and 21 August respectively.