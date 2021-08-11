Lions boosted by return of former Bok flank Jaco Kriel

Sports Staff

After what seems like an eternity on the sidelines with injury, former Springbok flank Jaco Kriel will return to action when the Lions face the Cheetahs in a Currie Cup game in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Kriel rejoined the Lions from Gloucester early last year, but has only played a handful of matches since his return to Joburg. He is a former captain of the team and will earn a 51st cap against the Cheetahs.

The powerful flanker, who was at the height of his powers in 2016 and 2017, has also played 11 times for the Springboks.

Kriel will play off the bench along with promising former Junior Springbok centre Henco van Wyk.

Emmanuel Tshituka also returns from injury.

This match is set to kick off at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the match between the Pumas and Sharks, scheduled for Nelspruit on Wednesday, has been cancelled because of Covid cases in the Sharks team.

Lions: Duncan Matthews; Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal, Rabz Maxwane; Jordan Hendrikse, Andre Warner; Francke Horn (capt), Ruhan Straeuli, Sibusiso Sangweni, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Dreyer, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole. Bench: PJ Botha, Nathan McBeth, Carlu Sadie, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jaco Kriel, Ross Cronje, Fred Zeilinga, Henco van Wyk