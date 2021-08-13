White rings the changes for Bulls’ match against the Lions

Sports Reporter

Arno Botha will captain a much-changed Bulls side that will take on the Lions in a Currie Cup clash at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides are coming off high-scoring mid-week fixtures which saw the Bulls emerge emphatic 56-33 winners over Griquas on Wednesday, while their rivals from across the Jukskei River played to a scintillating 44-44 tie with the Cheetahs.

With an expectation of a gruelling contest in Johannesburg, Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, has opted to use the rotation policy to full effect with a total of nine changes made to the starting XV for Saturday’s clash, with the bulk of the starters from the mid-week game providing cover from the bench this weekend.

Among the changes is the halfback pairing of Keagan Johannes, at scrumhalf, and flyhalf Chris Smith who will receive starting berths.

There will also be a changed front row as props Simphiwe Matanzima and Jacques van Rooyen will buckle down alongside hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels for the clash.

Looking ahead to the game, White said: “We have yet another short turnaround from our previous match. It is therefore imperative that we utilise our squad effectively and implement our rotational policy wisely.

“We are at a crucial stage of the competition where teams are jostling for spots in the playoffs, and the Lions are very much in the race for a top four finish. Therefore, we expect them to come out guns blazing this weekend, and we will need to be on high alert and ready to counter whatever they throw at us.”

The match will kick off at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Bulls: David Kriel, Madosh Tambwe, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Chris Smith, Keagan Johannes, WJ Steenkamp, Muller Uys, Arno Botha (capt), Janko Swanepoel, Walt Steenkamp, Jacques van Rooyen, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench (from): Schalk Erasmus, Gerhard Steenekamp, Mornay Smith, Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw, Zak Burger, Johan Goosen, Stedman Gans, Joe van Zyl, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Cornal Hendricks, Stravino Jacobs (Harlequins)