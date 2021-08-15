Wiese delivers for Springboks in the absence of Vermeulen

Ken Borland

Jasper Wiese had big boots to fill standing in for the injured Duane Vermeulen but he says he is settling in at No 8 in the Springbok team, and he certainly looked most comfy there in his barnstorming display against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend.

The Leicester Tigers star was playing his fourth Test, having made his debut against Georgia at the beginning of last month and then starting the second and third Tests against the British and Irish Lions.

Wiese carried the ball superbly against Argentina and was involved in almost all aspects of play.

“I’m definitely settling in and the players around me give me confidence. Although I got man of the match, it was really a team performance,” Wiese said.

“The guys are all so positive and lifting each other up, it’s an amazing squad. The first thing we have to do is put the team first and as individuals we must know our role. You put yourself behind the team’s interests.”

Hailing from Upington, Wiese played most of his senior rugby in the Free State before joining Leicester last year.

He has looked at home doing Vermeulen’s trademark job of fielding the kickoffs and charging back at the opposition, establishing a bulkhead for the Springboks.

Now that Vermeulen is back in the squad, the 25-year-old says he is delighted to have the World Cup hero around.

“Nobody else can be Duane Vermeulen, but I have taken confidence from him helping me at training sessions, the experience he brings, the way he puts the team first. He might not be playing but he’s really helping the guys,” Wiese said.

“I really respect him and he helps you to reach into yourself and find something special. I’m sure he will be massive when he plays again.”