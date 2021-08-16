Big selection decisions await Nienaber as Jean-Luc du Preez is recalled

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Having kicked off their Rugby Championship defence with a fine 32-12 win against Argentina last Saturday the Springboks will look for a repeat performance this week against the same opposition.

The big question, however, is, what team will coach Jacques Nienaber pick for the match?

Several first-choice players who featured against the British and Irish Lions were rested last week, with Nienaber giving several fringe players an opportunity against the Pumas. And how the likes of Elton Jantjies, Aphelele Fassi, Ox Nche and debutant Joseph Dweba shined.

But will seasoned operators such as Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Handre Pollard, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi be back this week?

Or, will it be a case of mixing and matching ahead of the Boks’ trip to Australasia and Tests against the Wallabies and All Blacks?

Seasoned campaigners like captain Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth for example have played all the Tests this season and could be due a rest.

Meanwhile, utility forward Jean-Luc du Preez has been called up to the squad as additional cover at lock and loose forward.

Du Preez was a member of the expanded Bok squad earlier in the season, and he returned to the Sale Sharks after Nienaber reduced the size of the squad following the South Africa ‘A’ matches during the Lions series.

With one more Test in Nelson Mandela Bay against Argentina on Saturday and a tour to Australasia looming, Nienaber opted to recall Du Preez, who boasts 13 Test caps.

“We have a physically demanding Rugby Championship campaign ahead, which includes a long tour, and given the strict protocols in place to call up players to Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we opted to draft Jean-Luc into the group sooner rather than later,” said Nienaber.

“He is a seasoned player and understands the demands of playing competitions such as this, and over and above that he is familiar with our structures, so we are looking forward to seeing him back in the mix.”