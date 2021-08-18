PICTURE: New Sharks board member ‘Beast’ all suited up

AFP

Retired 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning South Africa prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira has been appointed to the board of South African franchise the Sharks, it was announced on Tuesday.

“Being a former player, Tendai understands their needs, and his voice will be a crucial one at the boardroom table,” the Durban-based outfit said in a statement.

Delighted to be joining an esteemed team of accomplished individuals on @TheSharksZA Board & being part of an exciting new journey led by our owner @MarcoMasotti_

I want to thank Marco & the rest of the ownership group as well as Sharks CEO, Ed Coetzee for having faith in me. pic.twitter.com/z2EB4NUGM5— Tendai Mtawarira (@Beast_TM) August 17, 2021

Born and educated in neighbouring Zimbabwe, loosehead prop Mtawarira made his Test debut in 2008 and became an instant favourite with supporters.

They loved his powerful surges with the ball tucked under his arm and many hardly knew nor were able to pronounce his surname, referring to him only as “Beast”.

The former prop forward retired from international rugby aged 34 after South Africa defeated England in the 2019 World Cup final in Japan having won 117 Test caps before final season with DC Glory in the US’ Major League Rugby.