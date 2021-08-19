Sharks mix it up for outing against the Lions

Sports Staff

After getting the week off with no action on Wednesday, the Sharks return to the field this weekend for a clash with the Lions in Joburg.

And, with top spot on the Currie Cup points table still in reach, coach Sean Everitt has made minimal changes to his side after their win against the Cheetahs last weekend.

The hookers, Dan Jooste and Kerron van Vuuren, swap positions while new recruit Gerbrandt Grobler makes his debut in the second row, starting in place of Le Roux Roets.

Phepsi Buthelezi also returns from some time off to again captain the side.

Everitt has also selected Grant Williams and Lionel Cronje as his halfback pairing, the duo coming in for Cameron Wright and Boeta Chamberlain in the only changes to the backline.



The Sharks, who’re second behind the Bulls in the chase for top spot, face Western Province in their final game next week.

“I think we’re in a very good place and that’s not just by looking at the last two results, while our training quality has improved, our performances in games have improved,” said Buthelezi.



“Going into the business end of the competition, we’re in a very good place and the guys are starting to get really excited. I also think we’re starting to peak just at the right time.”



The Lions currently find themselves in last place on the log and while they have a mathematical chance of slipping into the top four, playing their final match (this weekend) will realistically be more about pride than a top four finish.



“They will be desperate, they’re a quality team but have been very unfortunate with results not going their way in recent weeks,” said Buthelezi.



“The trend we’ve picked up in their play is that they’re kicking a lot less lately, so we’re expecting a high tempo game, lots of running rugby and plenty of tackles.



“We want to get there and execute our game plan, it’s something that’s worked for us and something we want to polish heading towards the play-offs.”



Sharks: Anthony Volmink, Yaw Penxe, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Thaakir Abrahams, Lionel Cronje, Grant Williams, Phepsi Buthelezi (capt), Henco Venter, Dylan Richardson, Emile van Heerden, Gerbrandt Grobler, Lourens Adriaanse, Dan Jooste, Khwezi Mona. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Wiehahn Herbst, Thembelani Bholi, Jeandre Labuschagne, Sanele Nohamba, Boeta Chamberlain, Murray Koster

