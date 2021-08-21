Boks v Pumas, round two: The key battles

Ken Borland

The Springboks kicked off their Rugby Championship campaign with a hard-fought but good win against Argentina in Gqeberha last weekend, with the round two match taking place this Saturday, between the same teams at the same venue.

Both teams have made changes to their line-ups so an intriguing match lies ahead.

These then are the key battles that fans should be excited about.

The midfield battle

While Argentina coach Mario Ledesma has made eight changes to his starting line-up, the midfield of Jeronimo de la Fuente and Santiago Chocobares are not the ones footing the blame for last weekend’s loss as they have been retained.

The Pumas dropped the ball – both literally and figuratively – a few times on attack in that 32-12 defeat and they will be under even more pressure to stick to their game-plan on Saturday as they come up against Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am.

That duo were a major part of the success against the British and Irish Lions and, after a week’s break, they are bound to pitch up at their best at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The loose trios

Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese will be looking for an encore after his man of the match display last weekend, and this time he has the indefatigable Franco Mostert and a fully fit Siya Kolisi (he was battling a stomach bug in the first game) alongside him.

One can bet good money though that there will be a fiery response from the Argentina loose trio after they were so badly outplayed last weekend.

Guido Petti, a tough, physical, powerful and experienced player has moved from lock to join Pablo Matera and Rodrigo Bruni in the back row.

Kolbe & Mapimpi versus the defence

Wing Makazole Mapimpi will be keen to get in on the action when the Boks take on the Pumas on Saturday. Picture: MB Media/Getty Images

South Africa’s brilliant wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi have gobbled up tries quite relentlessly since being paired together. They are ruthless when it comes to spotting and exploiting the slightest opportunity.

The Pumas cannot afford any signs of weakness out wide and they need to keep the defensive door firmly shut against the Springboks’ lethal marauders.

Nyakane versus Gomez Kodela

The grinning Limpopo powerhouse starts at loosehead prop on Saturday and watching him dismantle Argentina’s 36-year-old tighthead prop Francisco Gomez Kodela at the first scrum will be just the thing to get the gees going around the braai.

Nyakane had the measure of the best scrummagers the British and Irish Lions could throw at him and South Africa’s set-piece dominance lays the platform for so much else of their pressure game.

But Gomez Kodela is a very clever scrummager technically, and he will be looking to man up in his last game for Argentina before he returns to club duty with Olympique Lyon.