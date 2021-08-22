Rugby
Rugby
Ken Borland
Sports Journalist
1 minute read
22 Aug 2021
1:19 pm

Lions on the hunt for new blood, says coach Van Rooyen

Ken Borland

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admitted after another chastening defeat against the Sharks at the weekend that the franchise is going to have to get some reinforcements to ensure they are competitive in the United Rugby Championship that is set to start next month. The Lions bowed out of the Currie Cup at Ellis Park […]

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 21: Wandisile Simelane of the Lions during the Carling Currie Cup match between Sigma Lions and Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airline Park on August 21, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admitted after another chastening defeat against the Sharks at the weekend that the franchise is going to have to get some reinforcements to ensure they are competitive in the United Rugby Championship that is set to start next month.

The Lions bowed out of the Currie Cup at Ellis Park with a dismal 56-14 hiding at the hands of the Sharks, which has condemned them to last place on the log.

Having won just two of the nine matches they took the field for, concerns have been expressed over whether the Lions are going to be slaughtered by the even tougher European sides.

ALSO READ: Abrahams grabs hat-trick as Sharks thump Lions

“The most logical thing will be to pull players from elsewhere and there are discussions about that going on,” Van Rooyen said.

“There is an opportunity for the company to get some additional hands in the squad. We are understaffed so we have to do it and there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes.”

It is, however, looking likely that Van Rooyen will no longer be at the helm of the side for the URC with the Lions administration openly talking about “restructuring”.

Van Rooyen’s contract, and that of his assistant coaches, ends in October and last place in the Currie Cup is not a good look for someone trying to get a renewal.

While there has been speculation that Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli, a former Springbok coach, will take over the coaching reins, weekend reports suggested that former Springboks Victor Matfield and Jaque Fourie, a Lions legend, were also being looked at as potential replacement coaches.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

RUGBY

Abrahams grabs hat-trick as Sharks thump Lions
2 days ago
2 days ago

RUGBY

It's crunch time in the Currie Cup: Semifinal places up for grabs
3 days ago
3 days ago

RUGBY

Sharks must show more discipline against Lions, says Buthelezi
3 days ago
3 days ago

RUGBY

Sharks mix it up for outing against the Lions
4 days ago
4 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

RUGBY

Abrahams grabs hat-trick as Sharks thump Lions
2 days ago
2 days ago

RUGBY

It's crunch time in the Currie Cup: Semifinal places up for grabs
3 days ago
3 days ago

RUGBY

Sharks must show more discipline against Lions, says Buthelezi
3 days ago
3 days ago

RUGBY

Sharks mix it up for outing against the Lions
4 days ago
4 days ago