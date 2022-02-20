‘Time to move on’: Neil Powell ready for new challenge

Ross Roche

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell is enjoying a fantastic year, despite it being barely two months in, after watching his team dominate the Sevens World Series and being confirmed as the Sharks’ new director of rugby after his coaching stint comes to an end in September.

Powell has spent nine years at the helm of the Blitzboks after being appointed as head coach in 2013, and he has led them to new heights, picking up three World Series titles during his tenure after the national squad had won just one before he took over.

However, his time in the SA Sevens set-up is finally coming to an end and he will be moving on to the next challenge with the Sharks after the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town later this year.

“It has been an amazing journey with South Africa Sevens. I feel that I have given everything to the system that I could possibly give over the years, and I felt it was now time for me to move on and for somebody else to step in and take over,” said Powell.

“For my own personal development as well I needed a new challenge, so I think this was the perfect time to move on and challenge myself at a different level.

“The challenge at the Sharks is a very exciting one and hopefully I can help them achieve their goals over the coming years.”

We are delighted to announce that Neil Powell, the highly successful Blitzboks coach will take on the role of The Sharks Director of Rugby from this September.



Link: https://t.co/lHFFGwiVZZ#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/w0IrR0WYyx— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) February 13, 2022

The Blitzboks have gone on an amazing run over the past six months, after a disappointing performance at the Tokyo Olympics saw them pick up a fifth-place finish.

Since then the team has gone unbeaten, winning the two events in the shortened 2021 World Series to be crowned champions, and then winning another four events in a row in the current series, going on a 34-match winning run in the process.

“It was a big disappointment, everything that happened at the Olympics, so we had time to have a debrief and we wanted to close that door and focus on the season that lay ahead,” Powell explained.

“So the guys wanted to step up and become the number one team in the world again, but I don’t think we ever thought we would end up on a winning streak like we have over the last few months. So it has been unbelievable and I am really happy for the boys.”

The Blitzboks are currently enjoying a well deserved break and will soon link up again to prepare for the next World Series events in April, and they will then have a packed schedule for the next six months, with the Commonwealth Games and World Cup waiting at the end of a testing period.

“Everything we do over the next few months will be to build up the team for the Commonwealth Games and Sevens World Cup,” said Powell.

“We will be testing some different combinations and giving various players game time, so it is going to be challenging for the whole squad and coaching staff, but our main focus is on those two events.

“Especially with the Sevens World Cup being hosted in Cape Town, that is the big one for us and the one we want to make sure we are fully prepared for, so it is going to be an exciting build-up to that over the coming months.”

Sharks coach Sean Everitt (left) and newly appointed director of rugby Neil Powell. Picture: Gallo Images

Powell, however, is enjoying his time off from the game and taking the opportunity to switch off and refresh ahead of his final big push before finishing an impressive stint with the Blitzboks.

To take his mind off things, he spends a lot of time with his family, while he also recently took up trail running, which gives him the chance to clear his mind.

“It is always great to have a bit of down time and switch off from the game when you get the chance because it takes a lot out of you when you are constantly preparing and getting ready for the next challenge, and then obviously with all the travel and tours,” said Powell.

“So one of the ways I like to do that is to spend some time with the family or go away with them, which really helps me switch off and not think of rugby, but over the nine years with the Blitzboks I have learnt to switch off and switch back on quite easily.

“One of the things I started to do after the heavy lockdown to clear my mind was trail running, and I started to enjoy it. So when I need to clear my mind I head to the mountains and do a 6km or 8km trail run.

“I just enjoy the time in nature, being in the mountains with your thoughts and just getting away from everything, so trail running really refreshes me.”