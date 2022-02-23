Baby Boks flyhalf joins Kolisi and Co at Roc Nation Sports

Sports Reporter

Junior Springboks and Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse has joined Roc Nation Sports.

The agency said in a statement they would represent the young No 10 on and off the field, by providing guidance and support as “his career continues to grow and gain momentum.”

Hendrikse was recently nominated in the categories Junior Springbok Player of the Year and SA Young Player of the Year during the annual rugby awards presentations.

A star in the making ????



Introducing Jordan Hendrikse to the @RocNationSI family! pic.twitter.com/AmnFizOob8 — Roc Nation Sports International (@RocNationSI) February 23, 2022

Well-known South African rugby players Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi are among the stars represented by Roc Nation Sports. Cricketers Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi are also part of Roc Nation.

“My freak injury last year gave me a lot of time to reflect on my career and the aspirations I have for it,” The 20-year-old Hendrikse said.

“While my dream is to play for the Springboks, I want to make sure I have the right support and resources to make it a reality. I’ve just come back from a tough injury and lengthy rehabilitation, so it’s very exciting for me to be joining Roc Nation at this important time of my career.”

Hendrikse is currently on tour in Ireland with the Lions, who face Leinster in a United Rugby Championship match in Dublin on Friday.

ALSO READ: ‘I want to be different’: No backline move for Dayimani