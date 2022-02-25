Roos back for Stormers, Willemse moves to 15 for Connacht clash

Sports Reporter

There are three changes and a positional switch in the Stormers starting line-up for their United Rugby Championship encounter with Connacht in Galway on Saturday.

Evan Roos, Herschel Jantjies and Dan du Plessis all come in, with Damian Willemse shifting to fullback for the Stormers’ first-ever match at the Sportsground in Galway, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

Willemse is at fullback in place of Warrick Gelant who has been ruled out with a minor hamstring injury, with Du Plessis coming in at inside centre.

Jantjies is back in the starting XV, having featured from the replacements bench in the 32-10 win against the Lions a fortnight ago, while Roos returns from injury to take his place at the back of the scrum.

Props Ali Vermaak and Neethling Fouche and loose forward Junior Pokomela are among the replacemets, having returned from injury recently.

Coach John Dobson said that his team have embraced the challenge that awaits them at the Sportsground.

“We have built up some pleasing momentum over the last few weeks in South Africa, but we know that we face an altogether different challenge this weekend.

“While it is disappointing that Warrick has not recovered in time to play, we are excited to welcome back the likes of Evan Roos, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche and Junior Pokomela from injury.

“We know that is will take a big effort for 80 minutes from every single player to get the result,” he said.

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Sergeal Petersen, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Ernst van Rhyn, Deon Fourie, Marvin Orie, Adre Smith, Brok Harris, Scarra Ntubeni, Steven Kitshoff (capt). Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, David Meihuizen, Hacjivah Dayimani, Junior Pokomela, Paul de Wet, Angelo Davids.