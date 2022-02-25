Jaco Kriel says he’s just filling in as captain of the Lions

Ross Roche

Lions flank Jaco Kriel was hesitant to confirm himself as the team’s captain going forward, despite regular captain Burger Odendaal having signed for English club Wasps from next season.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Odendaal had taken up a contract with the English Premiership team and would be leaving at the end of the current United Rugby Championship campaign.

At the start of the month Odendaal suffered concussion in a match against the Bulls at Ellis Park and had to sit out the return fixture at Loftus, with Kriel taking over the captaincy duties.

However, on his return to the side against the Stormers two weeks ago and with him starting again against Leinster this weekend, Odendaal has not been reinstalled as captain, with Kriel continuing and him taking up a vice captaincy role.

Despite this indicating that the Lions had decided on Kriel taking over as captain for the rest of the season and possibly beyond, the experienced loose forward did not seem keen on the role in the long term when asked about it ahead of the Leinster match.

“It’s probably up to the coaches whether I am captain for the rest of the season or not. One thing Warren Whiteley always told me was focus on the game first and the leadership will come easy throughout the game,” admitted Kriel.

“It’s never nice losing a senior player, especially Burger. The guys have a lot of respect for him, he plays well, has a big influence in the team and for a union especially where we are at the moment his leadership is worth gold.

“At the moment he’s still making the calls on the field and still doing his role as if he’s captain, which is good. That’s where we need to share the responsibility. Up until the end of the season he will be with us full out and will give it his all because that’s the kind of guy he is and after that we will assess.”

Kriel then hinted that one of the younger players or another senior guy could pick up the mantle, while also admitting it was more of a senior player job than something one player has full control over.

“Hopefully (at the end of the season) a younger guy or a different character will put up his hand for a leadership position and that’s what you want, for leaders to develop inside the squad,” explained Kriel.

“I don’t see it as a one man job. You definitely need eyes and ears on the field to help you and you need to listen to your players. So it’s not just a one man job, it’s a senior team effort and we get a lot of guidance from the coaches as well.”