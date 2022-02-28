Kriel desperate for Lions to now build on spirited Leinster showing

Ross Roche

The Lions are looking to build on their spirited performance against Leinster in the United Rugby Championship over the past weekend, as they head home and prepare to host overseas opposition over the coming few months.

Heading into the match in dreadful form against the form team in the competition was a worry, with some expecting a heavy defeat, but the Lions fronted up and put in a superb showing to push the table toppers all the way.

They will now be eager to use that performance as a springboard into a successful home run of fixtures against overseas opposition.

“We will never be happy with a loss, but this game is something we can work on and take forward,” said Lions captain Jaco Kriel.

“I really think the team can build from this and there will be belief that we are good enough. I said to the team before the game that it’s 23-men against each other, so if you can stand up to the guy opposite you things will go well.

“Also with the young guys it’s really good for them to get these experiences. At the end of the day they are the kind of guys who must be at this union for the next 10/12 years taking it forward.

“In the coming weeks it is they who will bring the energy and we must just work on that and build on that and get closer as a group.”

ALSO READ: Latest URC defeat ‘a massive learning curve’ for Lions

Kriel added that it was vitally important for the team to become more consistent and get into a good run of form if they are to improve their results.

“For me the big thing is being consistent. We played a shocker against the Bulls, then came back and then played badly against the Stormers, before doing well here. So we can’t keep going good, bad, good, bad,” said Kriel.

One area where the Lions have struggled a lot in recent matches is in the lineouts, however they have had to play without six locks, who’ve been injured. Some of these second row forwards will, however, be back in the next week or so.

“Once we get back, Reinhard Nothnagel should be fit, ready and selectable. Simon Dionisio is also a tall five lock and is playing in the Currie Cup now, he was out for two or three weeks so wasn’t selectable,” explained Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“Unfortunately Willem (Alberts) and Pieter (Jansen van Vuren) are long term injuries, but we will have some reinforcements waiting when we get home.”