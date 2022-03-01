Sharks, Cheetahs, Bulls favourites to win as Currie Cup returns this weekend

Ross Roche

Unless there is an upset on the cards the top three teams in the Currie Cup should continue marching on as the competition returns this weekend.

The table-topping Sharks, second-placed Cheetahs and third-placed Bulls are all expected to come away with wins against the Pumas, Lions and Griquas respectively.

The Sharks take on the Pumas in Mbombela on Friday night and the tournament’s form team should have too much fire power, despite playing in the Pumas’ backyard.

Since their tight opening win against the Griquas, the Sharks have found their groove and thumped Western Province and the Lions and head into the match unbeaten and with a ton of momentum.

The Pumas, by contrast, have only managed one win in their four games and head into the clash off the back of two comfortable losses and will need to be at their very best and hope the visitors have an off night if they are to snatch a win.

The Cheetahs are arguably favourites for the title this season and should have no trouble knocking over the bottom of the table Lions in their cat fight in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

It has been completely opposite seasons for the two sides so far with the Cheetahs comfortably winning three out of three and the Lions losing all three of their games.

Despite their solid form, the Cheetahs have yet to properly hit their stride, which is a terrifying thought considering they have won all three of their games by double digit margins.

The Lions will do well to keep in touch with the home side and make a game of it as their young brigade comes face to face with a number of current and former Springbok players.

The Bulls probably have the trickiest match of the weekend as they take on the Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

The Bulls got off to a flyer in the competition, winning their first two games with bonus points, before they were beaten by the Cheetahs and then had a bye.

They will be eager to get back to winning ways against the Griquas and will be favourites as they should have a few URC reinforcements for the game.

The Griquas have shown this season that they are an extremely competitive outfit, pushing the Cheetahs and being edged by one point against the Sharks in their away losses, but have bounced back with home wins over the Pumas and Western Province.

They will be eager to add another big scalp to their collection when they face the Bulls and it should be an entertaining encounter between the two teams.