Bulls’ top clubs to face Tel Aviv Heat in three-match ‘series’

Sports Reporter

The Carlton league finalists and Loftus 200 team will have the opportunity to test their mettle against quality international opposition when Israeli side, the Tel Aviv Heat, tour South Africa during March 2022.

Tel Aviv Heat will play three matches against ABE Midas Naka Bulle, Northam Rhinos and Loftus 200!

According to Willem Strauss, president of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, this is an opportunity to reward the best semi-professional players in the Bulls club structures.

“Club rugby is a priority of our administration and in which all of our stakeholders, shareholders, Jake White, Edgar Rathbone, and sponsors, etc have bought into,” said Strauss.

The Tel Aviv Heat competes in the Europe Super Cup Competition and has a number of South Africans such as Josh Strauss and Nic Groom, among others, playing for them. The team is also coached by a South African, Kevin Musikanth, who led the Ikeys to Varsity Cup glory in 2014.

According to Musikanth: “It’s truly fantastic to be able to be invited by the Blue Bulls Rugby Union to tour and give our talented squad exposure in one of the strongest rugby regions globally. This will be an amazing momentum-builder for our new franchise as we prepare for the upcoming Rugby Europe Super Cup season.

“We cannot wait to play against these top clubs and, of course, the opportunity to play against the Loftus 200 team as a tour finale. We are very grateful for this opportunity from the Blue Bulls Rugby Union.”

The teams will contest the Robert Denton Cup in honour of the late Blue Bulls Rugby Union administrator who recently passed away.

The coaching staff for the Loftus 200 team consists of Morné Human (head coach of ABE Midas Naka Bulle), Flip de Kock (Northam Rhinos) and Danie “Tokkelos” Coetzee (former Bulls and Springbok hooker) who is involved with Tuine Grizzlies Rugby Club.

The itinerary for the Tel Aviv Heat is as follows:

19 March versus Northam Rhinos at Northam

23 March versus ABE Midas Naka Bulle at Naka Bulle

26 March versus Loftus 200 at Loftus Versfeld