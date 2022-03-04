Bulls not taking giant-killers Griquas lightly ahead of Currie Cup clash

Sports Reporter

The Bulls will be wary of the “giant-killing” Griquas when the two sides square up in Kimberley for a Currie Cup clash on Saturday afternoon.

Gert Smal’s team are looking to bounce back from their defeat to the Cheetahs a month ago.

Bulls assistant coach, Edgar Marutlulle, who in his playing career faced Griquas on a few occasions, is fully aware of the dangers that could be posed by the Northern Cape side, especially in their own backyard.

“Griquas are always a giant-killer side in this competition,” said Marutlulle ahead of the clash.

“They are a side that is well-known for causing upsets. So that is why preparations this week have been on point. We have not wasted a minute being complacent in any way.”

A month of being out of action in a competition can be a long time, but the Bulls have kept themselves busy since their last fixture against the Cheetahs on February 2.

The side played a friendly match against the Leopards, while some of the squad members were also on tour with the United Rugby Championship side in Italy.

The match in Kimberley kicks off at 2.30pm on Saturday.