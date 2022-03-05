Backline battle to light up Cheetahs-Lions match: Five players to watch

Ross Roche

A thrilling cat fight is on the cards as the Cheetahs welcome the Lions to Bloemfontein for their Currie Cup encounter on Saturday afternoon.

A big forward battle is set to be waged as the two teams vie for supremacy and try to give their respective backlines the perfect platform to attack from.

However, it is that backline battle that could play a massive part in which team emerges with the win, as they aim to break through their respective defences.

Here are five backline players that should play a part in the final result

Cohen Jasper (Cheetahs)

Exciting young fullback Cohen Jasper is set for his first start of the season, after playing off the bench in the Cheetahs’ previous match.

Jasper set the Varsity Cup alight last year, with some blistering performances for CUT that saw him named as the player of the tournament. This led to the Cheetahs snapping him up, with him turning out for them during last year’s Currie Cup.

However he has only featured sporadically for them so far and with an abundance of talent, Jasper will be eager to stake his claim for a starting berth with a big performance against the Lions.

Tiaan Swanepoel (Lions)

In a battle of the young fullbacks Tiaan Swanepoel has something to prove and will be going all out for the Lions against the Cheetahs. Swanepoel recently returned from injury and went straight into the Lions URC team, but after finally getting a starting berth at flyhalf against the Bulls and Stormers, he then slipped back to the bench with the return of first choice pivot Jordan Hendrikse.

Although it was expected that Swanepoel would just shift back to his preferred position of fullback, young Quan Horn got the nod instead. He will thus want to remind the Lions selectors of his worth with a strong showing against the Cheetahs.

Ruan Pienaar (Cheetahs)

The Cheetahs captain needs no introduction and the experienced scrumhalf will be key again in leading his team on Saturday. Pienaar has enjoyed a fantastic return to SA after nine years away from the country, since joining up with the Cheetahs in 2019.

He has shown that he has aged like a fine wine and has produced a number of standout performances for his side, which even led to the Sharks taking him on loan for the start of their URC campaign.

Pienaar is a vitally important cog in the Cheetahs system and will once again play a big role on Saturday.

Rabz Maxwane (Lions)

Lions flyer Rabz Maxwane hasn’t been seen in the URC side since their heavy 34-10 defeat against the Bulls at the end of January. He will thus be raring to go and put in a huge effort for the Currie Cup team as he fights to get back into the main URC side.

He will also be eager to impress against his former team who he put in a good few years of impressive service for and remind them what they are missing. He faces an interesting battle against opposite number Malcolm Jaer and he will be eager to get one over him and help his side pick up a win.

Frans Steyn (Cheetahs)

Springbok utility back Frans Steyn is a big game player and serial match winner. His experience, skill and monster boot are huge weapons and he is a player that any team would be happy to have in their ranks.

Since his return to SA and joining the Cheetahs in 2020 he has elevated the union with his presence and made sure they don’t fade back into obscurity after being booted out of the Pro 14 (now URC).

As always he will play a massive role in the team’s success and he will look to punish the Lions at every opportunity on Saturday.