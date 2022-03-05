Cheetahs make big statement with big win against Lions

Ross Roche

The Lions were embarrassed by a rampant Cheetahs side, going down 66-14 in a one sided Currie Cup mauling at a wet Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday night.

The Cheetahs were in brilliant form while the Lions were heavily penalised the whole game, were unable to defend the powerful Cheetahs maul, and were generally just dismal as they were absolutely steamrolled by a much better team.

It was a massive statement from the Cheetahs to SA Rugby, especially due to the Lions’ struggles in both the Currie Cup and United Rugby Championship to date.

The first half started with the Cheetahs dominating, however it was a valiant defensive effort from the visitors who defended their line for the first 10 minutes, only for the flood gates to then open.

Three tries in seven minutes, to wings Malcolm Jaer and Daniel Kasende after good quick backline play, and a huge maul try to hooker Wilmar Arnoldi saw them move 17-0 up after 17 minutes.

A lightning storm then saw the teams go off the field for 30 minutes, before resuming with the Cheetahs picking up where they left off as a second maul try to Arnoldi and a penalty try for the Lions pulling down the maul, saw the Cheetahs move ahead 31-0 in under half an hour.

With flank Sibusiso Sangweni yellow carded for that maul infringement the Lions then weirdly had their best spell of the game with a man short, as flank Jarod Cairns crashed over for a seven pointer.

However it was the Cheetahs who ended the half in style, turning over the ball in their own 22m and sprinting away to score through flank Gideon van der Merwe to take a 38-7 lead into the half time break.

The second half was then a similar occasion for the beleaguered visitors, despite them starting well with a converted score to hooker PJ Botha who crashed over from close range, but that was as good as it got for the Lions.

The Cheetahs added further tries through replacement hooker Louis van der Merwe from a huge maul, replacement prop Conraad van Vuuren and flank Jeandre Rudolph from close range pick and goes and Kasende with a second in the corner to seal a huge win.

Scorers

Cheetahs

Tries: Malcolm Jaer, Daniel Kasende (2), Wilmar Arnoldi (2), Penalty Try, Gideon van der Merwe, Louis van der Merwe, Conraad van Vuuren, Jeandre Rudolph; Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (5), Frans Steyn, Reinhardt Fortuin

Lions

Tries: Jarod Cairns, PJ Botha; Conversions: Tiaan Swanepoel (2)