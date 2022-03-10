Bulls flyhalf Smith on facing ‘world class’ De Allende as Munster visit Loftus

Sports Reporter

Visiting URC team from Ireland, Munster, may be without some of their Irish internationals, but they remain a world-class outfit, warned Bulls pivot, Chris Smith, ahead of the two sides’ clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 4.05pm).

The visitors are on their tour of South Africa without at least nine of their players who are on national duty for Ireland ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations match against England, but there are still some familiar faces in the Irish team’s lineup.

“I know most of the Irish internationals are away, but there are a few guys who have international caps who are not currently with the Irish squad,” said Smith in the build-up to Saturday’s match.

“They are definitely a world-class outfit and have had a good run of recent results, hammering a few sides on the way. We have a tough challenge awaiting us this weekend.”

One of Munster’s key players on tour will be an international of a different kind, World Cup-winning Springbok centre Damian de Allende. He has just returned from an abdominal injury and features in the squad alongside two other South Africans, Jean Kleyn and Chris Cloete.

“De Allende is a world-class No12. So that [his return from injury] will change the dynamic, and we will have to be at our best if we want to put Munster to the sword,” said Smith.

“He is a big ball-carrier and at the same time he has great feet, and he has an unbelievable pass.”

The 27-year-old flyhalf is relishing the opportunity to test himself against some of the best players in the business in the URC, as he stands in for the suspended Morne Steyn and injured Johan Goosen. This weekend will be no different, he reckons.

“What you want is to be constantly playing against international opposition,” he said. “And for me, it will be a good challenge this weekend and a great opportunity to measure myself against one of the top flyhalves, like Jack Crowley, in the URC.”

The Bulls will be hoping altitude and the heat in the capital city will play to their advantage against the touring Irish side on Saturday.

“We always see when the coastal sides come up to Loftus Versfeld that they battle with altitude. We will be hoping that this weekend the sun will come out to play,” said Smith.

“We have a 4.05pm kick-off and hopefully the sun will be cooking and that will be more in our favour, together with the altitude.”