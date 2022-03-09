‘Huge boost’ having Kolisi take charge of Sharks

Sports Reporter

No Lukhanyo Am, no problem. That’s the sentiment of the Sharks playing group ahead of the team’s United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets in Durban on Friday.

And the reason for the players’ comfort is the fact the franchise can turn to an equally level-headed, calm and experienced leader in Siya Kolisi to take charge of the side.

Am has left the Sharks to take up a short contract with Japanese club Kobe Steelers, ruling him out of the Sharks’ next seven URC games.

In Am’s absence the side will be led by Kolisi, who joined the union from the Stormers last year and is also the Springbok captain .

“It’s a huge boost having Siya as captain, although it doesn’t really change much because he’s been playing a leadership role since he arrived at the Sharks,” explained fellow Springbok Sbu Nkosi.



“He’s been very positive and very involved, and I don’t think it will be a major shift for us because he’s been bringing that same energy all the time. The only thing that changes now is that he has the authority that comes with the title of captain.”

This will be the Sharks’ first game at home against European competition after the first rounds of matches against the overseas teams were cancelled in December because of Covid concerns.

The side did though face a European team last weekend, namely Italy’s Benetton, who they beat with a bonus point. The Sharks also played four matches in Europe at the start of the competition in the latter stages of 2021.

Coming in to the side for Am is the experienced Jeremy Ward, while in the pack Reniel Hugo replaces Ruben van Heerden and Sikhumbuzo Notshe swaps places with Phepsi Buthelezi.

Curwin Bosch will again wear the No 10 jersey with Argentine flyhalf Tito Bonilla as the backup, meaning there is no place in the squad for Boeta Chamberlain.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Sbu Nkosi, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Makazole Mapimpi, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Siya Kolisi (capt), Reniel Hugo, Gerbrandt Grobler, Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khutha Mchunu, Le Roux Roets, Phepsi Buthelezi, Grant Williams, Tito Bonilla, Werner Kok