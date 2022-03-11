SA rugby’s weekend to make big URC statement

Ross Roche

It is a massive weekend in the United Rugby Championship for South African teams as they look to lay down a marker in the competition as they host overseas opposition for the first time.

It has been a long time coming after the first games against overseas opposition in South Africa were set to be played in December before the emergence of the Omicron Covid strain sent teams scurrying back home and those matches postponed.

However, there is no risk of that happening now and it is all set to be a litmus test for the SA teams to see exactly where they stand in this competition.

ALSO READ: ‘Huge boost’ having Kolisi take charge of Sharks

So far the local sides have only played home games against each other, with every game against overseas opposition played away and with the Europe-based teams finally coming to South African turf it is time for the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers to make a big statement.

It all starts with the country’s top team, the Sharks, taking on Scarlets in Durban on Friday night (7pm).

The Sharks are loaded with Springboks and although they suffered a blow with Lukhanyo Am heading over to Japan for a short stint, that has been offset by World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi taking over the reins.

The Sharks should have more than enough firepower to put away a Scarlets team that is 12th on the URC log and Kolisi and Co will be targeting a bonus point win to get their local run of games off to a flying start.

On Saturday the Bulls face arguably the toughest challenge of the weekend as they welcome the might of Munster to Loftus (4pm).

Munster have enjoyed a top season so far and are third on the URC table having won eight games against three losses and head into the match off a thumping win over the Dragons.

ALSO READ: Bulls flyhalf Smith on facing ‘world class’ De Allende, as Munster visit Loftus

But the Bulls will be boosted by their improved form over the past few months, while Munster will also be without their Irish internationals, who are on Six Nations duty, and will be breathing the rarefied Highveld air for the first time and that could give the home side the edge.

On Sunday an exciting double header sees the Lions and Stormers take on Cardiff and Zebre in Johannesburg (4pm) and Stellenbosch (6pm) respectively.

The Lions will be gunning to break a dreadful losing streak and prove that they belong in this competition against a Cardiff side that have only played eight games so far, two less than their hosts.

The Stormers have the easiest match of the weekend against bottom feeders Zebre and they should have no problem picking up a big bonus point win, with the margin of victory the only question in that game.