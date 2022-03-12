PICTURE: Inside the new, upgraded Bulls changeroom at Loftus

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Loftus Versfeld, home of the Bulls, has undergone many changes over the years, but it seems the changeroom for the home team has only recently been upgraded to match international modern-day standards.

In a picture tweeted by Blue Bulls Rugby Union president Willem Strauss on Saturday one can clearly see the shiny new changeroom of the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

It’s a big game today! Kick-off 16h . Vodacom Bulls change room was upgraded and is now world class!???????? pic.twitter.com/l9dl7e13wA— Willem Strauss (@willemStrauss9) March 12, 2022

The picture of the room shows the players’ jerseys hanging in their respective individual locker areas, with the warm-up kit also on display.

Strauss says in the tweet the new changeroom is now “world class”.

The Bulls will be hoping for exactly that – a world class performance – come 4pm on Saturday when they play their first home game against overseas opposition in the United Rugby Championship.

Jake White’s charges are up against Munster from Ireland – a team coached by Johan van Graan, who worked alongside Heyneke Meyer for many years at the Bulls and was also a Springbok assistant coach.

While Munster will be without several Irish internationals who’re on Six Nations duty, they still boast a strong lineup with Springbok World Cup winner Damian de Allende on the bench as he returns from injury, while in the starting team former South Africans Jean Kleyn will play at lock and Chris Cloete at hooker.

The Bulls have stuck with the same side that beat Benetton in Italy two weeks ago, but have brought back Morne Steyn to play off the bench following the reduction by one week of a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle.

Kickoff is 4pm.