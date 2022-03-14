Sharks rugby boss calls for more fans to return to stadiums

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Following a successful weekend of United Rugby Championship action, Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee has called for fans to return in their numbers to stadiums across South Africa.

The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers won their URC matches at the weekend – the first games hosted locally since South Africa’s ‘Big Four’ joined the competition.

The Bulls beat Irish side Munster 29-24, the Lions smashed Cardiff Blues 37-20, the Sharks pipped Scarlets 37-20 and the Stormers hammered Zebre 55-7.

As determined by the government, following decisions made by the Covid-19 council, only 2,000 fans are allowed inside sporting venues at the moment.

Visuals of Loftus Versfeld, King Park, Ellis Park and Danie Craven Stadium (in Stellenbosch where the Stormers played on Sunday) showed just a smattering of fans.

Coetzee wants stadiums opened up for more than the current permitted 2,000 supporters.

“We are now on more than 700 days under serious restrictions, and allowing 2000 fans in a 54000 seater stadium doesn’t make it better.”

Coetzee added the hashtag #openstadiums.

Just asking for a friend…does anyone out there have any idea when we can have fans back to our stadium’s! We are now on more than 700 days under serious restrictions, and allowing 2000 fans in a 54 000 seater stadium doesn’t make it better. #openstadiums @SharksRugby ????????????????— Eduard Coetzee (@coetzee_eduard) March 14, 2022

There were also only 2,000 fans allowed inside FNB Stadium on Saturday when Sundowns faced Al-Ahly in a CAF Champions League match – a stadium that can hold up to 100,000.