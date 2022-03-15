Bulls pick URC regulars for Currie Cup clash with the Sharks

Sports Reporter

Bulls Currie Cup coach Gert Smal has picked a number of senior experienced players for the Currie Cup clash with the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Two key picks are those of former Lions star, flank Cyle Brink, while Bulls club player, prop Kowie Roos, gets a first start.

Brink is back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and will join Arno Botha and WJ Steenkamp in the back row.

Experienced flyhalf Morne Steyn will wear the No 10 jersey in a backline packed with regulars from the United Rugby Championship side.

Harold Vorster, Lionel Mapoe, Madosh Tambwe and Kurt-Lee Arendse all started in last weekend’s URC match against Munster. The bench is also full off URC players.

Smal said the Sharks would pose a big threat to his side.

“The Sharks, alongside the Cheetahs, remain the only teams to have won all four of their matches so far. It goes to show how much of a quality side they are and that they are strong contenders, once again, for the Currie Cup title,” said Smal.

“There will be no room for error against a side that will punish us if we are not clinical. We will therefore need to be at our best if we want to get back to winning ways at Loftus Versfeld.”

The match between the Bulls and Sharks kicks off at 8pm.

Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Morne Steyn, Keagan Johannes, WJ Steenkamp, Arno Botha, Cyle Brink, Janko Swanepoel, Walt Steenkamp, Kowie Roos, Schalk Erasmus, Lizo Gqoboka. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jacques van Rooyen, Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Chris Smith, Cornal Hendricks