Lions crushed by Griquas in another Currie Cup defeat

An ill-disciplined Lions team were soundly thumped 49-17 by Griquas in their Currie Cup encounter in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The Lions’ dismal campaign continued with another poor performance as they couldn’t keep hold of the ball most of the game, leading to massive pressure and seven tries in the end for the home side.

As well as having low possession, the Lions conceded a slew of penalties that Griquas constantly kicked into their 22m, with the visitors initially defending well in the first half and allowing only two tries past, before they were blown away in the second half.

It was the Lions who got on the board first with a sixth-minute penalty to flyhalf James Tedder after a strong and confident start from the visitors, but that was as good as it got for them as Griquas soon took charge.

Griquas wing Munier Hartzenberg and scrumhalf Johan Mulder dived over for converted tries in the 17th and 36th minutes, while they were also held up over the line twice. The Lions were also held up once in an action packed first half.

The second half then saw the floodgates open as outside centre Sango Xamlashe, replacement prop Kudzwai Dube and lock Mzwanele Zito powered over from close range after good quick ball in the Lions 22m, while inside centre Zander du Plessis made it five successful conversions for a 35-3 lead after 59 minutes.

With the game out of reach the Lions finally started playing and managed to score two impressive late tries through James Mollentze and Divan Rossouw.

Griquas also scored twice more, however, through fullback Rynhardt Jonker and flank Hanru Sirgel to seal a dominant win.

The Lions’ stats of just 34% possession and 35% territory during the match were indicative of their struggles in the end.

Scorers

Griquas – Tries: Munier Hatzenberg, Johan Mulder, Sango Xamlashe, Kudzwai Dube, Mzwanele Zito, Rynhardt Jonker, Hanru Sirgel. Conversions: Zander du Plessis (5), Ashlon Davids (2)

Lions – Tries: James Mollentze, Divan Rossouw. Conversions: James Tedder (2). Penalty: James Tedder