Stormers crush Cardiff in six-try URC romp

Wesley Botton

The Stormers left nothing to chance on Sunday, running in six tries to none as they hammered Cardiff 40-3 in their United Rugby Championship match at Cape Town Stadium.

Cardiff were first on the board with a penalty in the seventh minute, but those were the last points they scored, with the Stormers taking the lead midway through the first half when a chip by wing Leolin Zas was collected by outside centre Ruhan Nel, who went over for their first try.

Putting their foot on the gas, the hosts charged over for another two five-pointers, courtesy of Zas and flyhalf Manie Libbok, as they went into the break with a convincing 19-3 advantage.

Another five points in the bag. Clinical performance from the DHL Stormers, scoring three tries in each half and shutting Cardiff out to claim a 40-3 win at DHL Stadium. See you here on Saturday when we face Ulster.

Extending their lead in the second half, replacement forward Junior Pokomela went over for the home side’s bonus-point try, and just three minutes later eighthman Evan Roos found a gap and scored their fifth.

With 12 minutes left, Rikus Pretorius pulled off a ‘dummy’ pass and he too found enough space to hammer the final nail in Cardiff’s coffin.

The Stormers, who picked up their sixth win in 12 matches in the URC campaign, will be at home again next week when they face Ulster.

Scorers

Stormers – Tries: Ruhan Nel, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, Rikus Pretorius. Conversions: Manie Libbok (4), Tim Swiel

Cardiff – Penalty: Jarrod Evans