Cheetahs aim to stay unbeaten in Currie Cup clash with Sharks

The Cheetahs are set to hit the halfway mark of the 2022 Currie Cup campaign unbeaten when they take on the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban on Wednesday (kickoff at 5.45pm).

The tournament favourites have been in imperious form, racking up six wins in a row, and they should claim their seventh victory against the hosts, who are without most of their URC stars who are preparing for a huge match against Edinburgh on Saturday.

The Cheetahs have also been boosted by the return of star fullback Clayton Blommetjies and hardened utility forward Aidon Davis at lock, and they will be targeting a bonus-point win to keep their two-point gap over the hard chasing Bulls.

The Bulls finally have the perfect opportunity to rest most of their squad which has been doing double duty in the Currie Cup and URC, as they face the struggling Lions at Ellis Park (kickoff at 8pm).

With 15 players having played in three games in six days last week, the Bulls have named a completely changed starting 15 to take on the bottom-of-the-table Lions, while only a few URC players are on the bench.

Despite the much changed side, they should be able to pick up a bonus-point win over the inexperienced Lions outfit, though the home side will be hoping that the Bulls team struggles to gel due to this being their first match together, which could give them a slight opening to spring a surprise result.

However, it will have to be a massively improved performance from the Lions if they are to bounce back from their two previous heavy defeats against Griquas and the Cheetahs.

Western Province and the Pumas both have a chance to pick up their second wins of the season when they play each other at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff at 3pm).

Both teams have won just once, while losing four of their games, to sit fifth and sixth on the log, and they will be hoping to reignite their campaigns with a morale boosting win.