WATCH: From playing barefoot to scoring a historic try in a WC final, Map1mp1 documentary is set to pull on your heart strings

South African rugby fans will finally get to see the much-anticipated Makazole Mapimpi documentary this Sunday.

The life story of the Springbok wing, who scored the Springboks’ first-ever try in a World Cup final in Japan in 2019, is sure to pull at the heart strings on Sunday night.

In the words of director Bongani Morgan, Mapimpi’s story is one of the “classic hero’s journey”.

Growing up against the odds

The documentary tells the story of Mapimpi growing up, almost alone and against all the odds in the Eastern Cape, and the journey that took him to rugby glory with the Springboks.

“Map1mp1 is a hero’s journey story structure like no other, considering the trials and tribulations Makazole had to tackle in order to become the first South African to score a try in a Rugby World Cup Final,” says director Morgan.

“From Twecu to Tokyo we uncover the raw Eastern Cape culture, juxtaposed with maladministration; it’s a doccie layered in dichotomy, especially with some of our country’s finest talent being Eastern Cape exports – the likes of Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, the Ndungane Brothers to name a few.”

Map1mp1 premieres on SuperSport Grandstand (201) on Sunday at 8pm.

