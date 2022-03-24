Ellis Park ‘ready’ to host more spectators: Stadium manager

Ross Roche

Stadium management are delighted, with Ellis Park preparing to welcome back more fans after the easing of government Covid-19 restrictions earlier this week.

The new health and safety regulations allow stadia to open up to 50% capacity for vaccinated fans.

Previously just 2 000 vaccinated fans had been permitted to watch live games, leading to calls for the restrictions to be eased, which they now finally have.

This should see a much bigger crowd of up to 30 000 people turn up to watch the Lions take on Ospreys in their United Rugby Championship match on Friday night.

“We are extremely thrilled. It is long overdue,” said Ellis Park managing director Pieter Burger.

“We are hoping we are going to be at 100% capacity soon, with a lot less restrictions, and we have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure we are ready.

“The vaccination certificates are legal requirements, and social distancing as per the new requirements has moved from 1.5m to 1m, but we do encourage spectators attending the match to observe social distancing in their own social pods.

“So if you’re a family don’t sit on top of another family. There is more than enough seating available in the stadium to ensure your safety and the safety of your loved ones and others.”

It is not only a boost to the Lions, but also to the Springboks who will be taking on the All Blacks at the ground in August, which will be a massive occasion with fans back in the stadium for what should be a cracking game.

“It is a huge moment for the stadium and its supporters,” Burger said.

“It’s the first time that the Boks will be back in action at the ground since 2019, so it’s a momentous moment and a celebration of hope for our industry in terms of where we want to be.”