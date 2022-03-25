‘It’s going to be a tough one’: Stormers gear up for Ulster challenge

Ross Roche

The Stormers are set for a big test of their United Rugby Championship title credentials when they welcome Ulster to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kickoff 3pm).

As the form South African team this year, the Stormers have moved comfortably into the top half of the table, with the top eight going on to contest the playoffs, and they will get a good indication of where they stand against one of the competition favourites.

Ulster, along with Leinster, are the form teams in the URC so far, with both sides winning 10 and losing three of their 13 games. Leinster are top of the table and Ulster are just one point back in second place.

The visitors proved that they will be serious contenders for the title when they beat Leinster two weeks ago, and now with their Irish internationals back and a familiar face in former Stormers and Springbok star Duane Vermeulen in their line-up, they will be chasing an away win against the hosts.

Former Stormers star Duane Vermeulen will give Ulster a boost this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

“We understand the quality outfit that Ulster is, the type of players they have and how well they are drilled and coached, so it is going to be an exciting one,” said Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff.

“It’s a 3pm kickoff so it is going to be nice and dry and there is going to be a lot of action. We have had a great week’s worth of preparation, so we know it is going to be a tough one but we are mentally ready for the challenge.”

Despite Ulster bringing a different challenge to what the Stormers have faced over the past few months, coach John Dobson insists they just want to keep building on their brand of rugby and won’t be looking to change much against the visitors.

“I think this match is about trying to play as much of the rugby we want to play as we can. I think if we want to differentiate ourselves and have an x-factor we have to play our game,” explained Dobson.

“The (favourable) conditions South African teams have had in the last few weeks is one of the reasons we are eight from eight in SA games.

“So we want to play the style that we are developing and we just want to play it better.”